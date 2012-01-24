Corsair Vengeance 1300 gaming headset review

Corsair is claiming audiophile-quality from its new Vengeance 1300 Analog Gaming Headset. Can it deliver?

The keen-eyed amongst you will have noticed that this isn't the only new line of peripherals from Corsair lately – we've also got our hands on the Vengeance M60 mouse and Vengeance K60 keyboard.

While that kind of desk-furniture is completely new to Corsair, this gaming headset's less of a stretch from its comfort zone – our ears are still recovering from the divine racket that the SP2500 2.1 speaker system can wail out.

It's first crack at the headset cherry, the Corsair HS1, was a decent effort for a first go.

To make it's subsequent headset worth buying though, Corsair needs to take the SP2500's sound quality and add comfort, mic clarity, 3D positioning and intuitive controls.

No mean feat, and by promising 'audiophile quality' from a relatively cheap headset Corsair is aiming high.

50 mm drivers have been fitted to avoid distortion and cope with rumbling low-end frequencies, and both the earpieces and headband are generously foam padded to save your head in marathon sessions.

So can the Vengeance 1300 really deliver on all of its promises?