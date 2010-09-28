Antec TruePower 550W review

Aimed at power-hungry desktop users and the more ambitious gamer the Antec TruePower 550W can deliver power to a range of system components that include dual GPUs and dual/quad-core CPUs from its four 12 volt rails.

Rather impressively in regards to total efficiency, the Antec TruePower 550W led the field, beating out other lower-range power supplies in its class, including the Xigmatek NRP 600W and the OCZ StealthXStream 2 600W.

It also achieved a very respectable third place out of seven contenders in terms of standby efficiency, narrowly losing out to the OCZ StealthXStream 2 600W and the Corsair HX 650W.

This PSU produced slightly more decibel noise compared to similar power supplies in its class like that Xigmatek PSU and the Fractal Design Tesla 650W, although it was still among the quietest under test. The 120mm fan performed well to vent heat and the cables remained fairly cold during high load testing.

Throughout all the testing the Antec TruePower 550W achieved 100 per cent of the manufacturer's claimed performance over its 12 volt rails. These tested rails were all within the ATX-specified tolerances, successfully adhering to the standard.

The TruePower produced the least amount of jitter voltage of all similar power supplies under test at the 75 per cent load level, making an almost perfect flat line translating to very-low electrical interference for the end user.

The PSU has a black casing, complimented by a square patterned grate at the rear, used as an exhaust to vent excess heat. The build quality of the Antec TruePower 550W is generally robust. It is of a standard design and has dimensions of 150 x 86 x 150mm and weighs in at an average 2.135kg.

The manufacturers' stated AC power input is 100-240V 8A -4A 50-60Hz. It comes with a total of 24 well selected output connectors; 1x ATX 24-pin connector, 1x CPU 8-pin connector, 1x ATX 4-pin connector, 1x PCI Express 6/8-pin connector, 1x PCI Express 6-pin connector, 9x SATA connectors, 9x 4-pin peripheral (MOLEX) connectors, and 1x floppy connectors.

A well-engineered PSU with very good overall performance; it leaves little in regards to improvements for its class and met the manufacturer's specifications for 100 per cent of its loads.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview