ViewSonic VX2025wm review

ViewSonic seems to have undergone a major transition over the past couple of years. While we've reviewed some spectacularly lacklustre monitors from the company in the past, the quality has climbed recently, as proved by one of the company's newest contenders, the VX2025wm.

You'll get an attractive package, a tasteful, high-quality black and silver finish, cute-looking base unit, thin screen surround and even speakers.

Unlike most ViewSonic monitors we've previously tested, the VX2025wm had almost perfect brightness, contrast and colour performance straight out of the box, with a minimum of fiddling required. The auto tune feature worked equally well, bringing the display into a perfect state of vision.

The spec list on the ViewSonic doesn't look all that impressive. For example, the maximum brightness is only a mediocre 300cd/m2, the contrast ratio of 800:1 is only slightly higher than average, and the '8ms' response time turns out to be only for grey-to-grey.

In the real world however, the ViewSonic is easily fast enough for games and video, while the brightness, contrast and colour all simply look 'right'. This was borne out in our tests by great attention to detail through individual steps of greyscale charts, from black to white, while colour rendition closely matched our pre-calibrated comparison monitor.

Another bonus of the ViewSonic is that the 176-degree viewing angles quoted for both horizontal and vertical planes are closer to the truth than for many other monitors, with comfortable viewing available from almost any angle. The outright picture quality isn't quite a match for the Acer and Sony monitors in the group, but for a more modest £300, it's the next best thing. Matthew Richards