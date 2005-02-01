Sharp SD-PX15H

The SD-PX15H is worth a look for its unique design alone, but the performance is slightly disappointing

With its funky, upright styling and blue-backlit Perspex panel, Sharp's SD-PX15H has to be one of the most eye-catching one-box systems we have seen. The main unit's amazingly compact dimensions are due to Sharp's 1-Bit digital amplifier technology.

But looks alone aren't going to win our approval, so it's a good thing that there are some solid features on offer. The SD-PX15H can play back both DVD-Audio and SACD discs - something of a rarity - while Dolby Digital and DTS decoders are also on board. Sadly, however, there are no component video outputs for the very best pictures to a suitably-equipped flatscreen.

What's more, the SD-PX15H's performance doesn't quite live up to its looks. Pictures in particular show noticeable flaws - perhaps the inclusion of component video would have helped here. Sound is more satisfactory, and effects are clear and well placed.

At the price, the SD-PX15H is a slight case of style over substance, but still worth a look.