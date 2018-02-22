YouTube India Fanfest 2018 is going to be a multi-city event this year

Hitting all the metropolitan cities of India like Chennai (4 March), Bangalore (10 March), Delhi (17 March) and Mumbai (23 March), YouTube is bringing their biggest talent extravaganza to India.

YouTube Fanfest is the platform where fans can meet their online idols in person. Regardless of whether someone is an established YouTube star or if they’re emerging YouTube talent, fans can meet them all during this multi-city event.

The past four YouTube India Fanfests were restricted to Mumbai with international appearances from artists like iiSuperwomanii and Vidya Vox. This time there’s so much talent within India itself and with fans demanding an edition for their own cities, YouTube has decided to make this year a multi-city event.

Satya Raghavan, the Entertainment Head at YouTube in India said, "Indian creators are on a meteoric rise. Last year, we only had 12 creators with 1 million subscribers. This year that number has grown to 100. That’s seven creators crossing 1 million subscribers every single month."

"What’s even more incredible is the diverse nature of the platform that welcome creators from all parts of the country. We are seeing more creators coming from smaller cities and finding a nationwide and global audience on YouTube," he added.

Though each city has its own set of artists to showcase, some of them will be touring through more than one event. Artists like Bhuvan Bham, Voice of Ritu, Aksh Baghla and Technical Guruji will be performing in both Delhi as well as Mumbai. Evam Standup Tamasha and Singhs Unplugged will be presenting in Bangalore and Chennai. SnG Comedy will have you stitches of laughter in Bangalore and Mumbai. Team Naach, on the other hand, will be popping in on Delhi, Bangalore as well as Chennai. Even Melvin Louis will be doing a three-city stint through Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Even if your favorite artist isn’t performing at every venue, they may still be present. "FanFest is like a long distance girlfriend I got to meet only once last year. I’m glad and blessed I’ll get to meet her five times this year at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai," Melvin Louis stated implying that he will be present at all the venues.

"I thank Youtube for giving me an exciting March to connect with my fans all over and I’m packing a super entertaining punch for all. Im kicked to perform in this years multi-city fest and I hope all Youtubers, fans and followers have a great time," Louis added.

India, being one of YouTube’s largest Asian fan bases, deserves to showcase its own talent to the world on a unified platform. Big global names such as Collins Key, Gabbie Hana and Matt Steffanina will also be at the Mumbai Fanfest Stage this year.

With more than 21,000 fans in the audiences across five cities showcasing over 55 YouTube stars, local talent, and up-and-coming sensations - this is going to be the biggest YouTube FanFest ever.