Xiaomi's first gaming-centric 'Blackshark' phone spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark

A new leak pointing towards a high-end gaming smartphone, possibly from Xiaomi, has surfaced on benchmarking site AnTuTu. Dubbed as ‘Blackshark’ the phone could be from Xiaomi, as the the company is among the main investors in a company that goes by the same moniker.

According to Gizmochina, it is also rumoured that one of its devices is already being referenced by a government agency that hinted at a highly advanced cooling system referred to as “aviation class” and a flagship chipset.

Going by its website, the Black Shark poses itself as a gaming company that focuses in mobile ecosystem. While there’s no concrete update about the phone, folks at AnTuTu managed to spot some details in their benchmark database.

According to AnTuTu, the phone goes by the name of ‘blackshark’ and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC with Andreno 630 GPU. Aside from this, it is said to run Android 8.0 Oreo on a 2160x1080p (18:9 aspect ratio) display, with 8GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Credits- AnTuTu Benchmark

The smartphone has scored an impressive 270,680 score on AnTuTu, which is even higher than the alleged 265,267 scored by the Galaxy S9. But we still have to wait and see how the phone will look.

With Razer making its debut in gaming focused smartphone genre, it is likely for OEMs to step into the bandwagon to capture the budding mobile gaming market. While we know that Razer Phone sports gaming-centric hardware like a ‘UltraMotion’ display, it is still to be seen what Black Shark will offer for dedicated gaming.