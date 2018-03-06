Xiaomi removes cash on delivery option for Redmi Note 5 Pro

In order to help genuine buyers who wish to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is the Chinese smartphone maker’s latest budget device in India, the company has announced that it will remove cash on delivery option during its next flash sale that will be held tomorrow.

Xiaomi sells its device in a flash sale model whereby the device is available for a few moments at a pre-determined time.

Over the past few days, while Xiaomi has been boasting about its devices going out of stock within minutes, buyers have been complaining that they are not able to get their hands on the device.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has been made available in two flash sales till now and both the times has gone out of stock in less than 2 minutes. One of the reasons for this is that resellers have been buying the device in bulk and reselling them at a premium.

In order to help genuine buyers, Xiaomi is now taking some steps. The company has now announced that in its next flash sale, the company will remove cash on delivery option for the device and only prepaid payments will be accepted.

Similarly, the Flipkart listing has also mentioned that cash on delivery option will not be available to buyers in the next flash sale. This will come as good news to Xiaomi fans who wish to buy the popular budget device that will be available in its next flash sale tomorrow.

In its first two flash sales, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was available in Gold and Black colours only, however, in the next flash sale, the device will be available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue colour options as well.