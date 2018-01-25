Xiaomi Mi Max 3 breaks cover as pictures leak online

Xiaomi is yet to start its 2018 journey but the rumor mill isn't waiting. The latest piece of information comes via pictures that have made it to Slashleaks. The images show a possible successor to the Mi Max 2, Xiaomi's big smartphone series.

If these leaks are to be believed, Xiaomi will not be adopting the 18:9 aspect ratio for the Mi Max 3 as expected earlier. The phone in the pictures looks quite similar to the current Mi Max which indicates that this might not be a major upgrade to the series.

As per the speculations going around the possible successor to the Mi Max 2, the third iteration should come with a larger battery capacity and upgraded SoC. However, these things will only be confirmed once Xiaomi unveils the phone themselves.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 currently retails for Rs 12,999 for the 32GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 64GB variant. The phone features a 6.44-inch full HD IPS display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with 4GB of RAM. There's a 12-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The whole setup is powered by a 5,300 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0.