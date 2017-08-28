Xiaomi to launch its first dual-camera phone in India on September 5, Mi 5X expected

Xiaomi Mi 5X is expected to debut in India on 5th September 2017. The middle-class handset will be the company’s first dual camera phone to launch in this country. First released in China around a month ago, the Mi 5X shares its hardware with the Redmi Note 4, camera specifications with the Mi 6 and looks like the Mi Max 2. In India, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced more than the Redmi Note 4 and less than the Mi Max 2.

Coming to the specifications, the Mi 5X sports a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920) 2.5D curved display. Wrapping it up is a premium metal unibody with anti-fingerprint coating. Needless, to say, the phone looks quite well and feels a lot finer than the Redmi Note 4.

Moving inside, there is a Snapdragon 625 SoC which is also present inside Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2. We are clueless about Xiaomi’s love for this chipset. For starters, the SD 625 is a 14 nm chip which packs eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz along with the Adreno 506 GPU.

Speaking of the software, the Mi 5X is presumed to come with MIUI 9 preinstalled on top of Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Memory-wise, the Mi 5X has got 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of onboard storage.

However, the most exciting feature of the upcoming phone is its camera. The Mi 5X rocks a dual 12 MP + 12 MP shooter at the back. One of the lenses is a normal unit, while the other is a telephoto lens. Both of them manufactured by Omni Vision. Xiaomi claims that the Mi 5X can parallel the Mi 6 in terms of camera performance.

Talking of connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi 5X features all the essential options like 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Type-C USB port, etc. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the back of the phone. All of these is powered by a 3080mAh battery.

As mentioned before, the Xiaomi Mi 5X is officially launching in India on September 5. Considering the phone costs 1499 Yuan ($222 USD or Rs. 14,300 approx.) in China, we expect the Indian retail price to be somewhere around Rs. 14,999. However, this is just an estimated number which is not verified by the company.

Regarding availability, the Mi 5X should go for sale via the official online store of Xiaomi alongside Amazon.in or Flipkart.