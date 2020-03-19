Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108MP camera set to launch in India on March 31

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the date for the launch of the Mi 10 in India — March 31. Here’s what you need to know about Xiaomi’s return to the flagship space.

Back in 2017, Xiaomi made the decision not to bring any further flagships to India. The Mi 5 was the last one to go on sale in the country. Years later, Xiaomi made big changes in its structuring, spun off Redmi and Poco as individual brands, and decided that the time was right to return to India’s flagship smartphone space. This turn of events has finally led to the Mi 10 breaking the deadlock.

Xiaomi India has confirmed that the Mi 10 will launch in India on March 31. Interestingly, it will go on sale on the very same day, just hours later. To clear the air, the event talks only about the 5G Mi 10, with no mention of the Mi 10 Pro or the rumored 4G variant. Manu Kumar Jain also explained that the phone is likely to be more expensive than what it is priced in China, owing to factors such as import duties, increasing GST rates, and rupee depreciation.

The Mi 10 is the most premium smartphone from the house of Xiaomi. It was announced in China in February and will make its global debut on March 27, just days before its Indian launch.

The most significant talking point is the quad-camera array on the Mi 10/ The primary camera has a big 1/1.33-inch sensor with a 108MP resolution and an f/1.7 aperture. It is followed by a 13MP ultra-wide shooter with a 12mm focal length. Lastly, it sports a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera, which is located in the display, has a resolution of 20MP. The primary camera can also shoot videos at 8K 30fps.

The Mi 10 sports a curved 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. It is covered by Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10+ capable, along with coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Lastly, it has a refresh rate of 90Hz as well as 180Hz touch-sampling.

On the inside, the Mi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and the Adreno 650 GPU. There’s up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Snapdragon X55 modem will also bring 5G capabilities to the mix. The battery is rated at 4,780mAh with support for 30W fast charging, wireless charging as well as reverse charging.

In China, the Mi 10 starts at CNY 3,999, which currently converts to about Rs 41,000. However, expect it to be priced slightly higher when it comes to India.