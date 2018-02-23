Xiaomi brings Face Unlock to Redmi Note 5 Pro via OTA update

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and the Mi TV 4 at an event in India last week. At the launch, Xiaomi had promised to bring the Face Unlock feature to the Redmi Note 5 Pro via an over-the-air (OTA) update by the end of March.

It turns out that the company has delivered this feature within a week of the phone’s launch.

According to Xiaomi India’s Product PR representative, Clinton Jeff, all Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will be able to see an OTA update of MIUI 9.2.4, which is over 1.6GB in size.

This big update brings the promised Face Unlock feature to the phone, in addition to the standard system stability improvements. While the changelog doesn't mention this, Clinton Jeff adds that it also brings significant camera improvements to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi had earlier revealed that the Face Unlock feature has been optimised for the Redmi Note 5 Pro’s sensors. Although, due to security concerns, it's currently not being added to other Xiaomi smartphones.

If the company’s developers succeed in working around this issue, Xiaomi may bring it to their other devices as well.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro (along with the two other newly launched products) went on sale in India for the first time today at 12PM via Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Flipkart. The smartphone went out of stock within minutes of the flash sale. In fact, Xiaomi reported that it had managed to sell over 300,000 units of the new Redmi Note variants within 3 minutes.

The next sale of the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 is scheduled for 28 February, while the Mi TV 4 will go on its second sale on 27 February. The sale will be organised on both Mi.com as well as Flipkart.