Making the most of sales is harder than you might think - when is a bargain not a bargain? Is the thing you're buying any good?

Fortunately, techradar has spoken to a range of experts to bring you the tips you absolutely should be aware of before you hit that checkout button.

With advice from a neuropsychologist, a consumer behaviour expert as well as the guys from Lifehacker, Gizmodo and T3, let us help you to make the most of the sales.