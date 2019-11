Apple started its Apple Watch event by announcing Apple TV has dropped in price.

Previously $99 (about £60, AU$108), the little black box is now $69 putting it closer to the Chromecast's $35 (£30, about AU$38) low price point.

Nothing has really changed beyond the drop - it's still an Apple TV 3 - but HBO Now has been added to the mix so you can watch Game of Thrones and scream in anger the next time another major character dies.