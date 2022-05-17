WhatsApp won't notify members when you exit a group - It's in a future update

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp will most likely allow users to exit a group quietly without notifying other members. According to a recent post by WABetaInfo , the Meta Platforms instant messaging app is testing out new features for groups. The feature may also be making its way to Communities too.

Normally when a member quits a group, other members will be notified of the changes in the group structure in the chatbox. This time, however, WhatsApp will ensure that only the user who is leaving and the admins of the group are aware of the activity. The new feature may be available for all groups and communities going forward. Users may not have to make any changes in the settings within the app.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

As seen in the screenshot, the app provides a disclosure that no one except the admins will be able to view that the user has left. The feature is currently being tested on the WhatsApp Desktop app but is expected to be arriving on Android and iOS too.

Respecting privacy and avoiding toxic groups

In a way, WhatsApp is respecting the privacy and choice of billions of its users with this new feature. But there is a bigger picture to this move from the company.

As the Communities feature will be used extensively in the future, it allows users to exclude themselves from groups that they are not interested in. They can exit the group without hurting the sentiments of other members.

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

And other users do get curious when they that notification that someone has left the group. The bigger issue that WhatsApp will fix is allowing users to leave groups that they feel have a toxic environment.

Username only would be great

While admins do have control over their communities and the chats initiated, it would be great if WhatsApp would allow users to hide their phone numbers from these public groups. The company had unveiled the feature to stress how it brings together members who have the same interests.

A community can also grow and expand to anyone around the world. And if members within a community get toxic, it could get worse if the person begins to harass the person directly over messages or calls.

A feature like communities is bound to expand beyond just members you know from your inner circle. And hiding personal information from the general public adds that sense of security and privacy.