What time is Loki episode 6 released on Disney Plus?

Spoilers follow for Loki episodes 1-5.

Wondering when Loki episode 6 is launching on Disney Plus? The season finale of the latest Marvel TV show lands on the streamer on Wednesday, July 14, and we should get a lot (if not all) of our questions answered in the last episode.

The final scene of episode 5 saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) making their way towards an imposing castle in another dimension, so we expect that episode 6 will largely take place in this secret location.

Right now, all signs are pointing towards the arrival of another major Marvel comics villain in Kang the Conqueror.

Online rumors suggest that the time-traveling scientific genius is the individual behind the creation of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), its workforce and the events that have played out throughout Loki's TV show so far.

Of course, Kang may not be the bad guy here. As we speculated following episode 5's launch, it could be someone else pulling the strings, including another Loki variant.

Either way, it won't be long until we find out who the series' antagonist is, if Loki and Sylvie will survive their next ordeal, and whether Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) will lead a revolution against Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and the TVA.

Read on to find out when Loki episode 6 will be available to watch on Disney Plus.

Loki episode 6 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, July 14 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST / 12.30PM IST / 5PM AEST.

Depending on where you live, this is either convenient timing (hi, UK viewers!) or impractically late (East coast viewers might be out of luck).

If you're US dweller, or a UK fan who won't be watching episode 6 until after work, you may want to mute certain words or hashtags on Twitter, such as #Loki, #Lokispoilers or #Lokiepisode6, on social media. That way, you (hopefully) won't have the finale's major plot points or potential character reveals ruined for you.

Read on for Loki's full release schedule, if you want to know when previous episodes in the series launched.

Loki on Disney Plus release schedule

Marvel's Loki is six episodes long in total, and each episode is between 40 and 50 minutes long.

The series will end on Disney Plus once episode 6's end credits have rolled, so this is the final entry in Loki's journey. Of course, we could get a second season, but that will depend on how season 1 ends and if Marvel want to make a second instalment.

Loki episode 1 : June 9 – Available now

: June 9 – Available now Loki episode 2 : June 16 – Available now

: June 16 – Available now Loki episode 3 : June 23 – Available now

: June 23 – Available now Loki episode 4 : June 30 – Available now

: June 30 – Available now Loki episode 5 : July 7 – Available now

: July 7 – Available now Loki episode 6: July 14

Is there a teaser trailer for Loki episode 6?

No. However, following episode 3's arrival, Marvel Studios released a mid-season teaser trailer that contained snippets of footage that we haven't seen yet.

Most of the video is made up of clips from previous episodes, but there are a couple of brief bits of footage that will definitely be part of episode 6.

First, there's a brief shot of what appears to be the sacred timeline (or is it Asgard's Bifrost bridge?) in the opening few seconds. Next, around the 0:39 mark, we take a trip through a time portal of sorts, which may be how Loki and Sylvie (or even Kang) travel from one point to another in episode 6.

Check out the mid-season trailer below:

There's some footage in the official Loki trailer, which was released prior to episode 1's arrival, that we haven't seen on screen, too.

At the 1:42 mark, we see Loki ruling over Asgard (could this be the Loki variant who is really behind all of this?) before we watch Loki walk towards a giant, scratched door. We also see him walk down a corridor with a similar aesthetic to the door while the camera spins into an upside down position.

Finally, at the 2:08 mark, we see an unknown character (though it could be Sylvie) performing an acrobatic attack in a dimly lit location. This looks like the interior of the castle we saw in episode 5.

These snippets haven't appeared on screen yet, so we're pretty certain they'll be part of episode 6.

Naturally, with this being Marvel, there are bound to have been characters or other spoilers removed from both trailers' footage, so we can't glean too much from them in terms of where episode 6 will go. Thankfully, we don't have much longer to wait to find out.