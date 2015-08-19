Samsung offers another look at the round Gear S2 smartwatch

Update: Samsung has released the short teaser of the Gear S2 on its YouTube channel. It's the same one that we saw at Unpacked, but it's nice to have it to watch in high-definition. Check it out.

Original article below ...

Samsung released a LookBook showcasing the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 however upon further inspection, it appears Samsung snuck the Gear S2 on a few models. There's even one measly page with a little blurb discussing the future of wearables.

Touting fashion as an in inspiration for the creation of the new Gear, it mentions how Samsung has taken the "classic circular watch, infusing it with functional technology and creativity."

On the right, a model is a holding up the Gear S2 which looks pretty similar to the LG Watch Urbane in terms of size and design.

There aren't too many details beyond the quick images that Samsung flashed on the screen, but here's hoping more than one size will be available.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 during Unpacked 2015 but ended the event with a bang by showing a teaser reel of its new round smartwatch.

It appears we'll find out more about the Gear S2 - formerly Gear A and Orbis - during IFA 2015 in Berlin.

The images flashed across the screen seem to correlate with the past rumored bits we've seen. The signature round face with detailed markers that light up.

Along with a heart rate monitor, it looks like there will be messaging, phone calls, weather, calendar, microphone, settings, Nike+ and a running app. There are a few apps that aren't distinguishable at the moment but may be part of the alleged Tizen ecosystem.

The little white circle you see in the picture above also moved around to each up suggesting the Gear S2 will definitely have a rotating bezel for navigation.

On the fitness side, it even looks like the watch flashed "Keep it up!" and will have a built-in coach to motivate you when running.

A slew of new watch faces were also teased. From simple to complicated, it looks like the Gear S2 will have plenty for you to choose from.

If the Gear S2 fits better than the Gear S and provides even more functionality, the newest Samsung smartwatch could very well be the Apple Watch killer.