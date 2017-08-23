WD’s new My Book Duo gives you a hefty 20TB of external storage

Western Digital has unleashed its new My Book Duo, an external storage system which can be equipped with no less than 20TB of capacity to cope with your home or small office backup needs.

The RAID-optimized storage array comes equipped with WD Red hard drives and fine-tuned firmware to allow for speeds up to 360MB/s (sequential reads) in RAID 0 configuration out of the box, according to WD’s own figures. You can switch to RAID 1 for redundancy – mirroring data across drives for an extra safety net – and give up some of that performance, if you prefer.

The My Book Duo uses a USB Type-C port (and comes with a pair of cables for USB-C to USB-C, and USB-C to USB-A connections), backed up by a pair of USB-Type A ports performing hub duties to allow for the hooking up of accessories like cameras or other USB drives.

Sound security

You also get built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your data safe, along with WD’s backup and security software (and drive utilities).

Available capacities include 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, 12TB and 16TB, and then there’s the biggest model, which as mentioned pushes capacity to a very healthy 20TB.

The My Book Duo benefits from a three-year warranty, with prices starting at $260 for the base 4TB model and running all the way up to $800 for the 20TB offering. You can pre-order the storage system from WD now, with shipping expected to begin on September 6.