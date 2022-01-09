TitanEyeX smart glasses with open ear speakers and touch controls launched

Audio player loading…

Smart glasses have made news for long, with the big tech companies such as Apple and Google coming up with innovations awaiting broader commercial use. Now we have Titan Eye Plus coming up with smart spectacles in India by launching its EyeX brand of spectacle frames that fulfils the basic requirements of a wearable device.

The first pair of smart glasses comes with open-ear speakers, touch controls as well as its own embedded fitness tracker, says a release from Titan EyePlus, a company launched by Titan Company Limited in 2007 to focus on eyewear. Titan is a joint venture owned by the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation that began with watches and added jewellery to its brand offerings.

Titan EyeX smart glass - specifications, price, availability

The new smart glasses are compatible with both iOS and Android devices connecting via Bluetooth v5 and is IPS4-rated for dust and water resistance. The device offers up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge and is powered by a Qualcomm processor. The open-ear speakers provides voice-based navigation and can also be used for sharing in-ear notifications.

The TitanPlus EyeX smart glasses features open-ear speakers with TWS functionality, making it a great wearable option n the outdoors. The company claims that this pair of wearables comes with clear voice capture (CVC) technology that enhances voice quality and provides dynamic volume control that auto adjusts to the ambient noise.

The in-built fitness tracking system offers several features such as calorie count, steps and distance measurement using a pedometer embedded in it. The Titan EyeX is also capable of warning wearers of enhanced screen time usage with the touch-based controls making it easier to control music play, skip, pause etc.

The smart glasses claims a battery life of up to eight hours between two charges as well as an inbuilt tracker to locate the spectacles.

The Titan EyeX smart glasses are priced between Rs.9,999 and Rs.11,198 for the single color variant and can be purchased either from the official website or through Titan Eye Plus retail stores. The smart glasses would start shipping from January 10 (Monday) as per the website.

