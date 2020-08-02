This miniature desktop PC fits into a pocket and delivers decent performance

XCY has started sales of its ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) Portable Mini PC N4100 that fits in the palm of your hand. The XCY Portable Mini PC N4100 has enough horsepower for things like web browsing, email, office productivity as well as music and video streaming applications.

The egg-sized system is now available for $179 at AliExpress and can even be upgraded, a rare feature for UCFF PCs.

Measuring 62×62×42 mm (2.4×2.4×1.7 inches), the tiny XCY Portable Mini PC N4100 is based on quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 ‘Gemini Lake’ system-on-chip that is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM as well as a 128GB M.2-2242 SSD that can be upgraded. The unit is not only compact, but also lightweight: its mass is only 121 grams (4.3 ounces), which is comparable to a modern smartphone, meaning you can easily carry it in your pocket.

The Celeron N4100 SoC in the XCY Portable Mini PC N4100 is cooled using an active cooling system, so the product produces some noise. Meanwhile, active cooling also means that the processor never overheats and always delivers its maximum performance.

(Image credit: XCY)

However XCY has not sacrificed connectivity for portability. The Portable Mini PC N4100 supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technologies as well as has a USB Type-C for power (i.e., it can use almost any decent USB-C power adapter available today), two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 output, a microSD slot, and a 3.5-mm connector for headsets.

The UCFF PC from XCY generally targets the same market segments as various compute sticks. In a nutshell, the Portable Mini PC N4100 can enable low-cost office PCs and be used by those, who need to carry the same system around home or office, but do not exactly need a laptop.

(Image credit: XCY)

Source: AliExpress (via Liliputing)