The 'Soft Gold' OnePlus 5 is now official

OnePlus 5 is now available for purchase in Soft Gold. After teasing the new color option a few days ago, OnePlus today launched it for a limited time. This color has been popular on previous OnePlus flagships, so it looks like the company wants to capitalize on that with this new option.

OnePlus flagships have been generating a lot of hype for a few years now. With the OnePlus 5, both the hype and expectations were unreal. Even with a 10 percent increase in its prices, the buzz around the OnePlus 5 has certainly helped the phone generate enough interest in the minds of customers.

However, if you’re one of those customers who find Gray and Black bland and boring, the Soft Gold color option could be good. It comes with a white face, with the antenna lines being a slightly darker shade of Soft Gold.

To recap, OnePlus had teased the third color option last week on social media. The image posted showed the two existing color options along with a third, colorless option.

Earlier this year, after the OnePlus 5 launch, the phone’s TENAA listing had revealed that the phone will come in three color options – black, gray and gold. At the time, it was called Mint Gold. OnePlus is calling it Soft Gold now.

Last year, something similar had happened with the OnePlus 3T. A few weeks after the launch of the phone in Black and Gray colors, OnePlus launched the 3T in Soft Gold variant.

It is worth noting that OnePlus 5 Soft Gold will be a limited-edition variant for now. We are not sure yet if this is limited by time or by quantities.

OnePlus has also announced that the Slate Gray option will soon be available in 8GB/128GB configuration.