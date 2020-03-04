The OnePlus 8 Lite could launch in India in July

OnePlus is expected to launch its first mid-range smartphone this year, called the OnePlus 8 Lite. While the premium members in the OnePlus 8 family are expected to be unveiled next month, the more affordable sibling might arrive only in July.

The OnePlus 8 series launch is set for mid-April, where we expected the Chinese manufacturer to also show the newest addition to the family. However, a new leak from Ishan Agarwal states that India will have to wait till July for the device.

Consumers have long been hoping for a lower entry point for the OxygenOS experience, which might be fulfilled by the OnePlus 8 Lite. The report states that it will have a price tag of around GBP 400, which converts to around Rs 37,000. If this stands true, it won’t be as affordable as previously expected. It could also imply that OnePlus 8 will have an even higher starting point.

OnePluus 8 Lite specifications

The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. It is a high-performance 7nm chipset with four Cortex A77 cores clocked at 2.6GHz along with four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. It is the most powerful chipset currently offered by MediaTek and also supports 5G.

On the design front, we’re looking at an angular design with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display on the front with a punch-hole for the selfie camera, along with a triple camera arrangement on the back. The screen will have a 90Hz refresh rate too.

Current rumors point at a 48MP primary shooter, followed by an ultrawide lens and a depth sensor or a telephoto shooter. The battery is said to be rated at 4,000mAh with support for Warp Charge over USB Type-C. The RAM is expected to be 8GB across the board, with storage options including 128GB and 256GB, at the faster UFS 3.0 standard.

India is supposed one of the target markets for the OnePlus 8 Lite, where budget smartphones run the show. It could launch in other countries in the next wave.