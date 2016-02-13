10 tech-related gameshows that would probably never make it to TV

What you are about to read has been written by Mr Biffo, the creative force behind the 90s Teletext videogames magazine Digitiser. He now runs the show at digitiser2000.com.

What separates us from the apes? That's easy – game shows! There's nothing more gratifying than watching our fellow humans fumble their way through them while being intimidated by a live audience, blinded by searing studio lights, and patronised by an arrogant host.

But we're living in the future now, and game shows have existed in one form or another since the dawn of television – isn't it about time they were brought up to date? Here are 10 pitches for game shows which take our tech-obsessed society into account.