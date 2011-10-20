Toshiba reveals 6.1-inch, 498ppi display

Toshiba has announced a new 6.1-inch display which boasts an incredible dixel density of 498 pixels per inch.

The Toshiba Mobile Display LCD panel is capable of displaying photo print quality images and has a quite remarkable 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, far in excess of high definition (1920 x 1080).

However, the pixel density will make the headlines, smashing Apple's Retina Display on the iPhone 4, 4S and iPod touch, which comes in at 326ppi.

Perfect for a tablet screen

The design, which has no firm production date as of yet, also has a 1000:1 contrast ratio and is capable of showing 16.7m colours.

The company says the viewing angles are an impressive 176 degrees, which would be perfect for use on a tablet screen.

It could be 3D too

Tosh is also saying that the Mobile Display LCD panel, while only 2D for the moment, could also be implemented for glasses-free 3D viewing.

The press release says: "This newly-developed world-class, high-definition LCD panel is based on our processing techniques for forming fine-pitch and high-performance, low-temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistors (TFT) on glass substrates, and other precise fabrication techniques which have been cultivated over the years.

"This direct-view LCD panel achieves high-definition images with photographic quality, and although the images are displayed in 2D format, they impart a sense of depth and realism."

The display will be shown off next week at an exhibition in Yokohama, Japan.

Via: SlashGear