Spotify could be showing off an in-car speaker on April 24

Spotify has let it be known that it has something to show off to the world on April 24, and while the company itself is staying tight-lipped, the signs point towards some kind of speaker hardware being unveiled – maybe a 4G/LTE device that fits inside your car.

Back in February, some Spotify users were getting special offers relating to a compact in-car speaker with a data connection, as The Verge reports: apparently it would cost $12.99 or $14.99 all in. Spotify never followed up on these offers, but the device shown in the associated imagery had physical playback buttons and a green LED ring.

Alternatively maybe it's a smart speaker that fits in your home instead – rumors about this have been swirling for a while, with some users spotting a new voice search feature inside the Spotify app that could conceivably control a connected speaker. Well, everyone else is making them, so why not Spotify?

Speaking of smart speakers

With Spotify going public as a company this week, pushing its way into hardware would be a natural progression for it, having previously been content with apps and services. See also Snapchat, and the not-so-successful Snapchat Spectacles endeavor.

Smart speakers, whether in the car or on the coffee table, are the new must-have gadget of the moment, and with the Apple HomePod catering for Apple Music fans, Spotify will want something of its own on the market. A SpotifyPod (as it almost definitely won't be called) would also be going up against the likes of the Sonos One.

Perhaps Spotify will unveil speakers for every place you find yourself: at home, in the car, in the shower. Whatever Spotify is planning though, don't worry about missing the news – as soon as anything is made official, we'll bring you everything you need to know about it.