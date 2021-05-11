Soon Google Maps will help users find Oxygen and hospital beds

The deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit India as nothing else has ever. Not only did it impact a huge number of people but it also has left people gasping for oxygen, searching for a hospital bed and vaccination centres.

While people across the country have taken it upon themselves to help fellow citizens using modes like social media platforms like Twitter or Facebook or messaging platforms like WhatsApp etc, Google has decided to come up with a new solution to help people in distress.

In an announcement that came as a part of Google’s efforts to support the relief efforts, the company has stated that it is already testing a new feature in Google Maps that allows users to ask about and share the information around the availability of medical oxygen and hospital beds. This feature will be available for select locations initially.

Additionally, Google will amplify information around vaccines, testing and vaccination centres and other safety Covid-19 safety protocols through Google Search, YouTube, and Maps in India.

In the official blog post, Google has highlighted that in supporting India's fight with the Covid-19 pandemic, it will focus on three different priority areas. These key focus points are, “ensuring people can access the latest and most authoritative information, amplifying vital safety and vaccination messages, and providing financial backing for affected communities, health authorities and other organisations.”

Covid-19 vaccine – information and vaccination centres

Google plans to offer a ton of information around the Covid-19 vaccine via Search making it an extremely useful and source of authentic information. Not only will it show details about vaccination, Search across all devices will now show information panels whenever anyone searches about vaccines.

The idea behind these panels is to offer various details around vaccines, their efficacy, safety measures as well as side effects. Besides, information sourced from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare around prevention, self-care, treatment will also be available on these panels.

Users will also get the link to the CoWIN portal to help them get registered for vaccination. Google will now share locations of 2500 testing centres and 23000 vaccination centres via Search and Maps. To make this information easily comprehensible, the results will be available in a total of 9 different languages including Hindi, English and seven other regional languages.

Additionally, YouTube will add authoritative information about vaccines, preventing the spread of COVID-19, and facts from experts on COVID-19 care in a set of playlists.

Information on hospital beds and medical oxygen cylinders

Most importantly, Google plans to offer quick yet crucial information around hospital beds and Oxygen cylinders using Google Maps. For this, Google will make use of the Q&A function on Maps letting users enquire about the availability of beds or oxygen.

Though Google is said to be testing this function right now, it could be godsent for people who are in dire need of urgent medical attention. At a time when the country is facing a shortage of beds, medical equipment and Oxygen cylinders etc, this tool may turn out to be handy. Though the leads will be crowdsourced, hence, the onus of verification will lie on the end-user only.

