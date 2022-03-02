Simple One e-scooter gets additional battery pack option

Audio player loading…

Electric vehicle and clean energy start-up Simple Energy has come out with an additional battery pack option for its flagship electric scooter, Simple One. The company said that customers would be able to opt for the additional battery pack option during the final payment, with deliveries beginning in June.

With a capacity of 1.6 kWh, the battery pack will enable the Simple One to cross the 300 km mark – up from 235+ km from the scooter’s standard configuration. This battery can be niftily stowed in the boot of the scooter, the company said.

The additional battery will address range anxiety amongst customers, as it will help them cover longer distances while traveling. Both the batteries are removable.

Simple One: Price with extra battery pack

Thanks to the new larger battery pack option, the Simple One offers the segment-largest range on a single charge. It is claimed to achieve 0-40kmph acceleration in just 2.85 seconds as against as 2.95 seconds in the single battery. The electric scooter offers a top speed of 105kmph.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, was quoted as saying in a statement: “When we conceived the Simple One, we had the aim of offering an electric scooter that could offer enough range for users to not have to worry about range or charging. Offering an extra battery will allow power users to reach destinations that no other electric two-wheeler in India can."

The Simple One, along with the advanced additional battery, is priced at Rs 1,44,999 ex-showroom --- prices will vary from State to State depending upon the subsidies. The original variant without the extra battery will continue to be available at Rs 1,09,999, the company said. Recently, Simple Energy announced that the scooter will come with an upgraded 8.5 kW motor, capable of producing 72nm of torque.

Simple One comes with features such as onboard navigation, riding modes, phone app, call and music control and much more. Simple One can be booked on www.simpleenergy.in for a price of Rs 1,947. The company said there are additional upgrades in the pipeline, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Simple One is being churned out at the company’s manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant has an annual production capacity of up to 1 million units. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually.

The deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter will commence from June 2022. The company claims it has already received over 30,000 bookings till date.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!