Robert Downey Jr. is now the face of OnePlus across India and China

After announcing their latest phones just two days back, OnePlus has now bagged Robert Downey Jr. for its OnePlus 7 campaigns across India and China. As part of the promotions, the Avengers Endgame actor will feature in brand creatives reiterating the brand's "Never Settle" ideology. Signing up one of the biggest actors in the world isn't a small feat, considering the brand is just five years old.

OnePlus has also released a picture of the actor holding a OnePlus 7 Pro in front of a blue McLaren that compliments the Nebula Blue colour of the phone. As of writing this, there's no information whether the OnePlus 7 Pro was used to create this picture.

On his association with OnePlus, Downey Jr. said, “It’s cool to see a young brand disrupting the tech landscape. I was challenged to help them create an authentic campaign based on the tenets of quality and craftsmanship, and it’s already proving to be a great fit creatively. In checking out the upcoming ‘OnePlus 7 Pro’ the attention to detail coupled with innovative design was truly impressive.”

The OnePlus 7 Pro is crafted from glass with tapered edges that scream flagship quality build. Especially the blue colour variant which gives it a frosted glass feel.

Talking about this association, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said, “We, at OnePlus believe in having a laser focus in everything we do and in doing whatever it takes to create an exceptional experience for our community. Working with Robert Downey Jr, we see that these ideologies are reflected in him as well, in his creativity and dedication. This synergy has us convinced that nobody could represent what we stand for better and we are delighted to welcome Robert Downey Jr into the OnePlus family."

Interestingly, Downey Jr. had signed a deal with HTC six years ago but the company couldn't bank on the popularity of the iconic actor. Currently, Avengers Endgame in which Downey Jr. stars as Iron Man has grossed over $2.5 billion in just 19 days of release and is already the third biggest film in history. The massive popularity of the film in Asia and with Iron Man at the helm of things, OnePlus has really managed to pull an ace from its sleeve.