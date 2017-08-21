Redmi 4A now has an elder sibling, but only in China

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 5A at an event in China. The Redmi Note 5A can be considered as a successor of the Redmi 4A or a toned-down version of the Redmi Note 4. Unlike the Redmi 4A, the Redmi Note 5A comes with a metal unibody design.

The budget device comes in two variants, the standard version and the high-end version. While the standard version comes with a Snapdragon 425 processor, the high-end version comes with Snapdragon 435 processor. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the devices.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A features a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and comes with a 2.5D curved glass with an unspecified version of Corning Gorilla glass for protection. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 on top.

In terms of performance, the standard version of the Redmi Note 5A comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and microSD card expansion. The high-end variant comes with Snapdragon 435, Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and microSD card expansion. Both the variants of the device come with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera, the Redmi Note 5A sports a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and an LED flash. While the standard version comes with a 5MP secondary camera, the high-end variant comes with a 16MP front camera with OmniVision sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 76.4-degree wide-angle lens and an LED flash.

Powering the Redmi Note 5A is a 3,000mAh battery. Other features of the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.2. As you may have noticed, the device does not come with a 3.5mm audio jack and the fingerprint sensor is also limited to the high-end variant only.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A standard version has been priced at CNY 699, the high-end 3GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 899 and the 4GB RAM variant has been priced at CNY 1,199. The device will be available in China in Champagne Gold, Rose Gold and Platinum Silver color variants starting from August 22.