Realme C30 is a budget Android phone that reminds you of OnePlus 10R

Audio player loading…

Realme, just ahead of refreshing its Narzo 50 series, has launched the Realme C30 in the Indian market. At the front, the smartphone has a waterdrop notch display along with a thick chin and thin bezels. The rear panel of the smartphone looks like a cheap replica of the OnePlus 10R.

The smartphone has a single camera at the back contained in a rectangular camera module with a flash. This one by Realme also has flat edges.

When it comes to pricing, the 2GB RAM variant of Realme C30, along with 32GB internal storage, is available at a price of Rs 7,499. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM variant of the device coupled with 32GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 8,299. The first sale of both variants is scheduled to be held on June 27. It is being shipped in two colour options - Lake Blue and Bamboo Green.

Realme C30 specifications and features

Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a vibrant display. The smartphone runs on the Unisoc T612 processor, and it works on the REalme Go Edition OS based on the Android 11 operating system. However, if you have some extraordinary expectations from the device in terms of performance, then you will be disappointed.

The base variant of the smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Moreover, the storage of the smartphone is completely expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, and it has a dedicated card slot.

In terms of topics, the device does not have much to offer. It flaunts an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset draws power from a 5000mAh battery along with 10W charging support. It also offers a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. In our opinion, the smartphone will be able to attract consumers due to its unique design and affordability.

Upcoming phone launches in India for June 2022: Specs, launch date, and price