Zune man sues Microsoft for hearing damage

Microsoft's Zune has been blamed for giving one music fan an electric shock while listening

A US Zune owner is seeking a class-action lawsuit against Microsoft after the device allegedly gave him an electric shock and damaged his hearing.

Joel Geddis, who bought one of the first Zunes in November 2006, says:

"I received an electric shock through the earbuds of my Microsoft Zune. Simultaneously, the Zune emitted a very loud noise through the earbuds and the device began to reset...

"Since the incident, I've suffered blood and fluid leakage from my ear canal, a temporary threshold shift, and incessant ringing and discomfort."

Similar complaints

Geddis cites a Microsoft employee who said the company had received similar complaints from other Zune users. Microsoft has subsequently denied the claim and allegedly sent Geddis 'cease and desist' letters after he asked other users on the Zune Forums about the electric shock problem. Geddis also says that Microsoft has revoked his Zune Forums membership.

[ via Wired Gadget Lab]