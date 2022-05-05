Poco M4 5G goes on sale today - check out pricing and specifications

Audio player loading…

The Poco M4 5G, a recently launched budget smartphone, is available on sale starting today. The smartphone is being shipped as Redmi 10 5G in the international market, which is not a surprise considering the previous trends.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that promises to deliver a decent speed while multitasking and running heavy games.

As for the design, Poco has introduced a fresh design, the rear panel of the device gets a solid coloured design complemented with a rectangular camera module covering one-third of the body.

Poco M4 5G pricing and availability

The Poco M4 5G's 4GB RAM variant along with 64GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant of the device along with 128GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 14,999.

All the SBI credit card customers will get a discount of Rs 2,000 on both variants of the smartphone. It is exclusively available on Flipkart. The smartphone is being shopped in three colour options - Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue.

Poco M4 5G specifications

The Poco M4 5G comes equipped with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It operates on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 skin on the top. The device houses the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with Mali G57 graphics processing unit. It includes 6GB LPDDR4X RAM along with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

In terms of optics, Poco M4 5G flaunts a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary snapper and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, it rocks an 8MP sensor for the sake of selfies and video calls.

The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. For security purposes, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor doubled up with a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, 5G connectivity, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, etc.

