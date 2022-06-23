Poco F4 5G with a Snapdragon 870 SoC announced in India

Audio player loading…

Poco has announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone Poco F4 5G in India. The phone was unveiled globally along with the Poco X4 GT. The latter, however, might not launch in India as of now.

The Poco F4 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The previous device in Poco’s F series - the Poco F3 GT was a gaming phone that came with physical gaming buttons. The Poco F4 5G, on the other hand, has the same chipset under the hood but is a well-rounded device for regular usage.

The phone comes in multiple storages and memory combinations and the retail price of the Poco F4 5G can be found below. Interestingly, Poco is offering 2 years of warranty on this phone and is even offering a six months warranty extension for Poco X3 Pro users who decide to upgrade.

The phone will start retailing from June 27 via Flipkart, exclusively. The phone comes in Night Black, Nebula Green, and Moonlight Silver colour options.

Poco F4 5G Pricing in India Variant Price 6GB / 128GB Rs 27,999 8GB / 128GB Rs 29,999 8GB / 256GB Rs 33,999

As an introductory offer, the phone will be available for Rs 23,999, Rs 25,999, and Rs 29,999, respectively which includes Rs 1,000 instant discount and Rs 3,000 off on SBI Bank Debit/Credit cards and EMI.

Poco F4 5G specifications and features

The Poco F series is slightly confusing. The Poco F1 was followed by the Poco F3 GT in India. While there was a Poco F2 made available in the international markets, it never arrived on the Indian shores.

Now the Poco F3 GT is followed by a Poco F4 that basically shares the same chipset. Though the ideal successor to the Poco F3 GT is the F4 GT which has been introduced in the international markets but is yet to launch in India.

(Image credit: Poco)

Nevertheless, the Poco F4 5G has the trusted Snapdragon 870 SoC at its core coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is an E4 AMOLED display offering up to 1300 nits of brightness and support for HDR10+ content.

Talking about the optics, the Poco F4 5G sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens with OIS coupled with an 8MP and 2MP camera lens. There is a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery pack with support for 67W fast charging that should be able to fully charge the phone in less than hours’ time. The Poco F4 5G ships with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.