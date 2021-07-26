Poco F3 GT goes on sale: Get Rs 1,000 off this week

The Poco F3 GT was launched in India officially just a day after the OnePlus Nord 2 was launched. The Poco F3 GT has created a lot of buzz with its impressive specs and in the meantime, the company has also managed to undercut the Nord 2’s pricing.

If you are one of the people who are interested in buying this smartphone, Poco is offering a unique discount for the same. During the first week’s sale the Poco F3 GT will be available with a Rs 1,000 discount while in the second week, you can get Rs 500 off. Let’s take a look at the pricing, specs, availability and offers of the Poco F3 GT sale in India.

Poco F3 GT price in India, availability, and offers

The Poco F3 GT comes in three variants 一6GB+128GB at Rs 26,999, 8GB+128GB at Rs 28,999 and 8GB+256GB at Rs 30,999. However, from today to August 2 at midnight, all the variants will be available with Rs 1,000 off and starting from August 3 to 9 mid-night, the Poco F3 GT will be available with Rs 500 discount. Starting August 9 at noon, the regular pricing will be back in action.

As for the offers, you can get up to Rs 750 with an ICICI bank credit card, Rs 500 off with ICICI bank debit cards. The Poco F3 GT will be available in Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver colour options.

Poco F3 GT specs

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Poco F3 GT is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset coupled with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. You get a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, HDR10 certification, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 480Hz touch response rate. The device also comes with a vapour chamber as well as a graphite cooling structure for thermal management.

Since it’s a gaming device, the phone also comes with two physical shoulder triggers and the device draws power from 5,065mAh and supports 67W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Poco F3 GT sports a 64MP f/1.65 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 16MP snapper for selfies.

