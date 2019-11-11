The cheapest PlayStation Plus prices for memberships for Black Friday 2019

So you're looking for a little help to find a cheap PlayStation Plus price? We can certainly help you out there as there's nothing worse for our deal hunters than hearing about people paying full price for things. Speaking of full-price, the regular price for an annual PS Plus membership in most stores or online through the PlayStation store is $60/£50, so that's the price you want to beat when looking at the latest deals on PlayStation Plus memberships.

If £50 sounds more expensive than you remember in the UK it's because Sony put the price up by £10 in August 2017. Not to worry though, we've found prices closer to the old £40 for you in our PlayStation Plus deals price comparison chart below.

You'll need a PlayStation Plus membership to play PS4 games online. On the "plus" side (that's right, I went there), membership also gives you access to the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection which includes free games each month that are yours to keep while you're a subscriber. The offer format changed recently to no longer include PS3 or PS Vita titles, so you'll only be getting current-day PS4 titles from now on. Don't worry, you'll still be able to re-download any PS3/Vita/PS4 titles you've added via PS Plus over the years even if your memberships lapses and then you sign up again.

PlayStation Plus memberships also get you exclusive discounts in sales across PlayStation Network and lets you upload game saves to the cloud, which is brilliant for backing up your progress in case your console's hard drive fails.

All in all, it's a great value for your money each year. That said, make sure you turn off those pesky auto-renew settings on your console to avoid paying full price, as we've found some tasty discounts for you with these cheap PlayStation Plus prices. Xbox fans, we've got you covered too with the cheapest Xbox Live Gold deals around.

Are PlayStation Plus memberships worth getting?

If you play games online then PlayStation Plus memberships are absolutely worth purchasing, if not essential to your PlayStation experience. PS Plus does have benefits for those who never play online, however. A constantly updating roster of new titles to download and play for free will save you far more than the membership costs each month, so you're never left wanting if you're open to new experiences and looking for something new to twiddle your thumbs to. On top of that, cloud storage and backups can really come in handy, especially since PS4 systems are ageing quickly now and are more prone to unfortunate crashes.

The best Black Friday PlayStation Plus prices and deals

If the prices below aren't for you, there's always the possibility of a saving during the Black Friday weekend. We'll be tracking all the PS Plus deals available when November 29 comes around, so be sure to save our Black Friday deals page for the big day - we've even got a specific page for the best PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals.

The cheapest PlayStation Plus prices

CDKeys Update: We generally find that CDKeys is one of the cheapest prices to buy a 12-month PlayStation Plus deal, but technical gremlins sometimes mean the deals don't show up in our comparison chart below. Feel free to check the following CDKeys links though, just to make sure you're getting the best PS Plus deal. Prices are usually hovering around £38-£42 in the UK and $50-$58 in the US.

The rumors are true. There's also a three-month subscription available, but the value isn't as strong and you're technically paying more per month compared to the 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships deals. Take a look.

What are the free PS Plus games this month?

We've got you covered there. Each month we update the list of extensive freebies for the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection. These games are free to download and play the entire time you are still within your PlayStation Plus membership. Why not bookmark the page below to make sure you never miss out?