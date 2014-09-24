HTC teases its GoPro-rivaling camera in new video

HTC is known to heavily tease its forthcoming products, and it's not deviating from the script when it comes to its next device.

The company published a teaser YouTube video today, lathering it on thick that we're in for a GoPro-rivaling camera soon.

The teaser is comprised of several action scenes, all seemingly captured with the same device. A woman is caught swimming underwater, a girl juggles a soccer ball (sometimes in slow-motion), two girlfriends snap a selfie, and another woman rides a bike through New York City. The message? Whatever HTC has cooking, it's waterproof, can capture in real-time and slow-mo, is mountable, hand hold-able and can take still shots.

All in all, it seems like a pretty nifty device.

You can scope the video below, and you may even catch a glimpse of the camera at the three-second mark. HTC promised to unveil more on October 8, the day of its "Double Exposure" media event, so we should see this mystery snapper soon.