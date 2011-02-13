Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro unveiled

Sony Ericsson has used Mobile World Congress 2011 to show off a bevy of new Android devices, one of which we haven't yet heard about is the Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro.

This is a QWERTY Android 2.3 device that looks to take on the likes of the HTC Desire Z.

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro has similar specs to the Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo.

These include a 3.7-inch touch screen with 854x480-pixel resolution, a 3.5mm headset jack, a MicroSD card slot, and Micro-USB ports line the sides.

Xperia Pro specs

The Xperia Pro has a 1Ghz Snapdragon processor, has been given the Sony Bravia graphics engine, and will have 320MB of internal memory.

There's also the usual gubbins on board, including messaging, email, an FM radio and personal organiser.

Sony Ericsson has also added its Timescape interface, while connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB syncing.

Finally there is a music player, an 8MP camera with LED flash and HD video recording, and a front-facing 2-megapixel camera for video calling.

There's no Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro UK release date but we will do some digging.