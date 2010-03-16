Sony Ericsson X10 Mini and Pro shipping by June

Sony Ericsson will be able to begin the X10 Mini and X10 Mini Pro in the next few months, according to shipping forecasts (not those kind).

The new phones will be shipping from the manufacturers during the first half of this year, according to Digitimes.

Foxconn is manufacturing the phones in Asia for the European markets, and the reports state that the stock will head to the big and mysterious Sony Ericsson warehouses soon.

Various smartphones ahoy

The same company will also begin shipping various smartphones to Acer in the same period (which we assume isn't the Liquid as this has already started selling) - which might mean an Android upgrade soon.

In related news, Sony Ericsson will begin marketing the big brother to the X10 Mini (you've guessed it - the X10) on 18 March - which means it's not long until we get it here either.

The Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 has a lot riding on it - not only is it the first Android phone from the Swedish-Japanese alliance, it's also the next flagship device since the maligned Sony Ericsson Satio - and we have to hope it can better that.

Via Digitimes