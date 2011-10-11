RIM confirms new global BlackBerry outage

BlackBerry messaging and internet services have ground to a halt once again, with RIM confirming to TechRadar that it's an international problem.

BlackBerry services crashed yesterday, but RIM managed to bring operations back online, although was unable to discern the reason behind the outage.

But now BlackBerry services have crashed again, with RIM telling us it's not just the UK affected:

"Some users in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, India, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina are experiencing messaging and browsing delays," said a spokesperson.

Here we go again...

"We are working to restore normal service as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."

There's still no word on what's causing the problems, nor the extent of the problems - some are claiming the BBM service is still operational, but millions are unable to browse the internet through the BES and BIS servers.

We're waiting to hear more information regarding the outage - we'll update you as soon as we hear when normal BlackBerry service will resume.