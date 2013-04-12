Huawei Ascend W2 specs leak online

A leak of the Windows Phone 8-powered Huawei Ascend W2 has appeared online, pointing to another affordable offering from the Chinese firm.

The device has been rumoured for some time, but now new alleged specs suggest it will be going up towards the high-end of the Windows Phone 8 smartphones.

If the latest is anything to go by, the phone will come with a 1.5Ghz Qualcomm S4 processor and 1GB of RAM, while an 8 megapixel camera on the back will offer 1080p HD recording.

As for the screen, it looks like we can expect a 4.3-inch 1280 x 720 display. All of which will be juiced by a 2,000 mAh battery. Images were posted over on the xda-developers forum.

Ascension

The Huawei Ascend W1 launched on the market earlier this year at the mid-range point the price plan. But the manufacturer has been shifting more into the higher end of the market, with the Ascend D1 and Ascend D2.

The starting price for the W2 will allegedly be around $289 (about £190/AUS$275) which is still a decent price tag considering the innards.

That said, don't take this as a promise. The leak also touts the release date as November 15 2012. We've double checked the calendar and we're pretty certain that date has passed.

Via IntoMobile