HTC Desire 10 Pro brings flagship features to a lower price point

HTC is reinvigorating its Desire series of smartphones after a couple of years of mediocrity for the range, with the Desire 10 Pro and Desire 10 Lifestyle breathing new life, and flagship features, into the firm's mid-range offering.

First up is the Desire 10 Pro, which sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display, octa-core Helio P10 processor, 3GB/4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of internal storage, the same 20MP camera as the HTC One M9 (plus a fast laser autofocus, which that phone lacks), 13MP front camera, fingerprint scanner and 3000mAh battery.

Meanwhile the Desire 10 Lifestyle features a 720p resolution on its 5.5-inch screen, a slower Snapdragon 400 processor, 2GB/3GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB of internal space, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper and a 2700mAh battery, with strong audio features, thanks to BoomSound speakers.

The HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle

A soft touch

Both handsets run Android Marshmallow with HTC's own Sense interface over the top, and both feature soft-touch polycarbonate bodies reinforced by a metal frame.

You'll be able to pick the Pro and Lifestyle up in Stone Black, Royal Blue, Valentine Lux and Polar White – giving you plenty of choice.

We're still waiting to hear firm release dates for the two handsets, but HTC has told TechRadar the Desire 10 Pro will be available from November, and won't be coming to the UK - sorry Brits, you'll have to stick with the Lifestyle.

The HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle will be with us – including the UK – by the end of September, with a price set at £349 (sub-$300, around AU$400).