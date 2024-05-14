Microsoft thinks it might have cracked making workers come back to the office — but will employees buy it?

Microsoft Places is the company's latest initiative to tackle the ongoing challenges surrounding hybrid working, using artificial intelligence to help companies and their workers get the most out of office days while also enabling remote working.

The new platform, now in public preview, looks to help workers coordinate on the best time to come into the office, as well as enable more in-person connections.

Besides coordinating office days, Places also integrates desk booking with other services, such as Calendar markers to notify workers that an office space is fully booked, or when other members of your team will also be in the building that day.

Microsoft Places

The solution comes as workers continue to value hybrid working – according to Microsoft’s research, half (48%) of global employees expect to ask for a more flexible schedule or location in the next year.

Microsoft Places hopes to shift how people interact with office spaces by (surprise surprise) using AI-driven insights.

Microsoft 365 apps will be used to show which coworkers are nearby, while worker intent and office occupancy will be used to feed managers critical insights into real estate allocation.

Copilot will be used to help workers "understand" which days and locations will be best for their in-office days, helping to reduce overcrowding and support more relevant face-to-face time - with Copilot even able to tweak your schedule based on this information, via automatically changing your work location to the office on recommended days, but also by rescheduling in-person meetings.

Other handy integrations include the Teams app, where employees can post '@nearby' messages in group chats to specifically target those in the office.

In recognition that many companies share their software licenses out across numerous providers, Microsoft has committed to partnering with other companies in this space, including Appspace and Cisco Spaces.

Currently in public preview, Microsoft Places will form part of the Microsoft Teams Premium bundle.