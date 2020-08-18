Oppo Power Bank 2 with 18W support launched in India

Oppo has launched its second-gen power bank in India. The Oppo power bank 2 was announced for the India market today with two-way 18W fast charging support.

It has a 10,000 Lithium Polymer battery. Talking about the power bank is available two colour options - White and Black. Both the variants come in a 3D curved finish which will give better grip while holding in the hand. It is slim and comes in 273 grams.

Port options onboard include a USB Type-C port and a couple of USB Type-A ports. The USB Type-C port acts as both input and output. It supports two-way fast charging with a max speed of 18W. The other two USB Type-A ports also support fast charging. Here are the charging specifications of the ports.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

With the Oppo power bank 2’s 18W fast charging, a phone with 4,200mAh battery charges 16% faster than any regular power bank. It supports two-way fast charging so, the power bank can also be refilled quickly with an 18W standard charger. The two-way fast charging ensures a 50% faster-charging speed for both the Power Bank and smartphone.

Furthermore, the power bank is compatible with other faster-charging protocols such as Quick Charge, USB Power Delivery, and mainstream charging protocols. In the box, you get dual connector cable which provides both micro USB and USB Type C compatibility for different devices. The power bank is compatible with smartphones, tablets, wearables, and several other IoT products.

For safety, the Oppo power bank 2 comes with 12-factor safety assurance which protects devices against 12 factors like overheating, output short-circuiting, input under-voltage issues, input over-voltage issues, reverse charging issues, output over-voltage issues, thermal shutdown issue, static electricity issue, cell overcharging & discharge, electromagnetic field interference and power surges. For those who want 30W fast charging, you can check out the Realme 30W Dart power bank.

The Oppo power bank 2 is priced at Rs 1,299 and is now available on Flipkart.