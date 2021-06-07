OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India leaked ahead of launch on the company website

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is about to be launched in India in a few days and it seems like we have a glimpse of what it could be priced at. The price of the smartphone was accidentally leaked on the official website ahead of the launch. The CE in the OnePlus Nord CE stands for Core Edition and is supposed to be the cheapest smartphone from the company in India yet.

According to a tweet by Mukul Sharma, the smartphone could have a minimum transaction price of Rs 22,999, add to that a discount offer from HDFC bank of Rs 1,000, it comes down to Rs 21,999. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord smartphone which launched in India last year was initially priced at Rs 24,999.

So yeah, OnePlus Nord CE 5G pricing has been leaked ahead of official launch.#OnePlus #OnePlusNordCE5G pic.twitter.com/qwyptLIGkZJune 7, 2021

OnePlus Nord CE specs and features

As the name suggests, the OnePlus Nord CE will be a 5G device. It will derive that from the Snapdragon 750G chipset and its X52 modem. Along with that, it will have LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage, among other things.

For visuals, the OnePlus Nord CE will continue to offer a 90Hz AMOLED display, spanning about 6.43-inches. It is likely to have an in-display fingerprint scanner too along with 2.5D curved glass on top.

As for cameras, the Nord CE is said to have a triple camera setup: a 64MP primary camera (OmniVision sensor), an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor, with a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

It’s expected to run off a 4,500mAh battery, which is a little bigger than the Nord’s. The same 30W fast charging should also make the cut. Out of the box, the OnePlus Nord CE will run on Android 11. On the design front, it should be quite similar to other recent devices, but with a slimmer body and the return of the headphone jack.