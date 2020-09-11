OnePlus could be testing high-framerate 8K video recording for future phones

Google started rolling out the Android 11 stable build to the Pixel users earlier this week. Right after the announcement, many OEMs started pushing Android 11 Beta to their devices, including OnePlus .

OnePlus started the open beta for OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. Since the rollout, many new features were seen with the build and there was a visual overhaul as well. However, XDA Developers has discovered a couple of hidden features that could come out soon.

Firstly, the Oxygen OS open beta 1 based on Android 11 hints that OnePlus is working on ultra high-res slow-mo video capture. The string code found in the build suggests 8K video recording @ 960fps. With the current-gen, OnePlus 8 series devices, powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC houses Spectra 480 ISP which allows you to shoot HD video at 960fps. This ISP isn’t capable of processing an 8K video @ 960fps natively. The best we have seen on the same chipset is 8K @ 30fps.

One of the only ways to achieve that would be while shooting something like a timelapse, where the camera takes multiple high-res images and combines them into a video. While that is theoretically possible, such extreme framerates make no sense for non-slow-motion footage.

Although we have no clarity with regards to how OnePlus is going to achieve this if they succeed with this move, it will be the first one to do so. This could also be OnePlus getting ready for the upcoming phone with newer Snapdragon SoC, but such a huge leap seems unlikely in one generation. If this does see the light of day, it will definitely implement upscaling of some nature.

Apart from this, the Android 11 beta code also features a new OnePlus earphone dubbed the “OnePlus Buds Z” in the Dolby audio-related file. Since the Z moniker is associated with the cheaper version of the Bullet Wireless, the OnePlus Buds Z could be even more affordable true wireless earphones from the company that could be in the works. This could be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T later this year.

And lastly, the OnePlus setting app now is having a new file named ‘oneplus_kebab’ with the same render as the OnePlus 8. For those who are unaware, kebab is the rumored codename for the OnePlus 8T. The string file inside hints at two variants - ‘kebab’ and ‘kebabt’. The former being the variant for Canada and the latter being the variant for India and the USA.