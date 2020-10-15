OnePlus 8T ditches Facebook bloatware - what about future devices?

When OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 8 series and followed it up with the One Plus Nord as a mid-tier offering, the world sat and watched. However, unknown to many, the company was pre-installing bloatware on its devices that included stuff related to Facebook. However, the company has now officially stopped this routine with the latest OnePlus 8T.

Following the backlash, OnePlus has also confirmed that it intends to follow suit with subsequent launches. A report in Input Mag proudly claimed victory on the banner of a story around the subject. The website confirmed that a OnePlus spokesperson had confirmed that future devices would not come pre-installed with Facebook-owned apps and services.

The issue kicked up a storm on social media and forums earlier this year when it was revealed that OnePlus pre-installed Facebook apps on the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord. While users could uninstall Facebook apps, but Facebook services such as the application manager, installer and notification service could only be disabled and not removed completely. This raised fears of the apps working in the background and sharing data with the social media giant.

However, what is still not clear is whether OnePlus would refrain from adding such bloatware in future devices and whether it would do something to remove it from all the existing OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Nord devices through some software update in the future.

Of course, this isn't the only bloatware about which users had complained some months ago. There was an outcry over some of their own software getting pre-loaded though it was a much smaller one compared to what users had to say about the Facebook bloatware.

Users had also expressed displeasure on forums over the Chinese smartphone maker was also forcing users to install OnePlus Buds app regardless of the fact that you own the buds or not. The is helpful for a variety of functions such as setting up the Buds, adjusting preference, and even locating them. However, it pre-supposed that one owns them. We will have to wait and see if this issue has been addressed.

In fact, reports even suggested that this particular app was getting automatically added to devices like the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, and more which have the support for the OnePlus Buds system app added by the company.

Of course, this isn't a new phenomenon by any stretch of imagination. Most of us still recall that Google too was guilty of forcing its Pixel Buds companion app. Like the OnePlus app, even the Pixel Buds app appeared on the Pixel phones with the knowledge and users’ approval.