OnePlus 3T is going off-sale, but not in India

Earlier today, we reported the farewell of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3 as the company has started preparing to launch the much awaited OnePlus 5 smartphone. OnePlus India however, has just confirmed that OnePlus 3T is not going anywhere from Indian markets.

“This is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T before stock runs out. Only a few devices are left in our warehouse,” writes a spokesperson on OnePlus official blog.

Ensuring for updates and support for existing OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users, OnePlus said “So rest assured that we’ll continue to bring more software updates and support to the OnePlus 3 and 3T.”

OnePlus 3 and 3T are have set a milestone for OnePlus, so we hope OnePlus to keep the updates flowing for the devices, unlike what happened with the OnePlus X.

The OnePlus 3T (both 64GB and 128GB variants) will continue to be available for purchase in India until later this year. OnePlus India

For global customers, the last day to buy a OnePlus 3T is June 1, while in Indian customers can purchase the OnePlus 3T from any of the channels until later this year. The hints at the launch of OnePlus 5 this summer, seems like the company wants to accelerate the sales and clear out the stocks before they launch their next smartphone.

OnePlus products and accessories are available through all three official sales channels, including oneplusstore.in, amazon.in, and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru.