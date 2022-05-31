OnePlus 10R could have a Lite version

Audio player loading…

OnePlus could soon roll out the OnePlus 10R Lite in the Indian market. Speculations are that the device is going to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition recently launched in China. This is not happening for the first time as the company introduced the OnePlus Ace as OnePlus 10R in the Indian market.

In a report published by MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), courtesy of Mukul Sharma, a OnePlus device appeared on the IMEI database carrying the model number PGZ110. The device can be seen carrying the moniker OnePlus 10R Lite. The design of the smartphone seems like a cheap replica of the OnePus 10 Pro without Hasselblad cameras.

If the smartphone is going to be the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, then we already know what it is going to offer in terms of specifications and features. The device could get a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the handset could ship with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It may be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Other features might include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 64MP primary shooter, 16MP front camera, etc.

OnePlus and rebranding

OnePlus has been one of the most favorite Android smartphones producing a brand of the audience all over the world. However, now the company is losing its essence because of the frequent rebranding. Firstly, it disappointed the fans by removing the alert slider feature from the OnePlus 10R, which was a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3.

Now, the speculations of OnePlus Ace Racing Edition to be introduced as the OnePlus 10R Lite are again disappointing. The pace at which OnePlus is rebranding the mid-range smartphones is worrying on many levels. The only hope left from the company at this point is that the brand will avoid rebranding and other stuff in the flagship variants.

