Nokia 8 vs Snapdragon 835 phones in India

After a considerable time, once again, there is a proper flagship smartphone from Nokia. HMD Global’s latest offering, the Nokia 8 is a genuine high-end device with state of the art specifications. Expected to be priced at Rs. 45,000 INR, the handset is set to launch in India around October 2017. Here, we have tried to compare the Nokia 8 with other Snapdragon 835-powered flagship phones available in the country.

Presently, in India, only three smartphones feature the Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 SoC. Those are the OnePlus 5, HTC U11 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. Unfortunately, Samsung only sells the Exynos 8895 variants of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the country.

Here we will separately compare the Nokia 8 with each of the Snapdragon 835 toting trio.

Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5

The Nokia 8 is quite similar to the OnePlus 5 in various aspects like software and camera. Both the devices come with a near stock user interface of the latest Android version along with a dual rear camera setup. HMD Global and OnePlus are equally eager to offer consistent software upgrades for an extended period of time.

While the design languages of the Nokia 8 and OnePlus 5 are quite different from one another, both of them sport a full metal body with Gorilla Glass 5 covered screens. Now, let’s talk about their differences.

The Nokia 8 and OnePlus 5 sports identical processing powers, but the latter excels in the memory department with up to 8 GB of RAM, whereas the former maxes out at just 4 GB. However, the Nokia 8 does offer a micro SD card slot which is absent in the OnePlus 5.

Although both the handsets feature dual rear cameras, they are not exactly the same. While OnePlus has combined a telephoto lens with a normal camera, Nokia has opted for a monochromatic secondary sensor. Additionally, the latter has also included the OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and IR (Infra-Ray) range finder, which the OnePlus 5 completely lacks.

Moving on to the display, the Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS LCD panel, whereas, the OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD (1080 x 1920) screen. This comes to your personal preference.

A smaller 3090mAh battery juices up the Nokia 8 while the OnePlus 5 rocks a 3300mAh cell. However, the former does come with splash proof construction, which the latter lacks. Lastly, both the devices are pretty similar in terms of connectivity.

Coming to the pricing, the Nokia 8 would certainly cost around Rs. 10,000 to 12,000 more than the OnePlus 5.

Nokia 8 vs HTC U11

HTC U11 is another Snapdragon 835-powered smartphone which is officially available in India. Exterior-wise, the Nokia 8 is considerably different from the U11. The former comes with a full metal build while the latter rocks a beautiful glass construction. Additionally, HTC’s handset is IP67 certified in comparison to the splash proof Nokia 8. This clearly indicates that the former is significantly better resistant to water and dust intrusions than the latter.

Speaking of the display, HTC has gone for a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) Super LCD 5, while the Nokia 8 has a smaller 5.3-inch screen of the same resolution. Both are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the Nokia 8 and the HTC U11 has the same processing power. However, the latter excels in the memory department by offering up to 6GB of RAM.

Coming to the camera, HTC has opted for a single 12 MP rear shooter, while the Nokia 8 boasts a dual 13 MP + 13 MP primary snapper. While both the smartphones have OIS, the latter scores higher with its additional IR range finder.

Other things like connectivity and battery capacity are basically identical among the Nokia 8 and the HTC U11. However, where pricing is concerned, the former would certainly cost around Rs. 5,000 lesser than the latter.

Nokia 8 vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is another Snapdragon 835 toting phone to be available in India. Design-wise, the handset is quite different to the Nokia 8. The Xperia XZ Premium has a significantly sharper appearance. Moreover, it is IP68 certified, which means that XZ Premium is a true water and dust resistant device while the Nokia is simply a splash proof handset.

Coming to the display, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium rocks a 5.46-inch IPS LCD panel with a whopping 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. This is not only larger than the 5.3-inch screen of the Nokia 8 but also a lot sharper. Gorilla Glass 5 is there in both the competing devices.

Moving on to the innards, there is practically no difference between the Xperia XZ Premium and the Nokia 8 as they both sport the same processor along with equal RAM and storage. Each of the smartphones run on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.

Talking of the camera specifications, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium houses a 19 MP Exmor RS sensor at the back, whereas, the Nokia 8 sports a Zeiss optics-made dual 13 MP + 13 MP primary shooter.

Both the contending smartphones are quite similar when it comes to connectivity and battery backup. Coming to pricing, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium costs around Rs. 60,000 while the Nokia 8 is expected to launch for around Rs. 45,000.