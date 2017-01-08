Nokia 6 marks a new milestone for the iconic brand

After a bout of rumours and speculations, HMD Global finally confirmed the release of a new Nokia smartphone. And the most pertinent question to ask now is ‘isn’t it too late?’ Well, as a matter of fact, the company can still establish its value in the smartphone market by building on the iconic experience that anyone can easily relate to. There are opportunities ahead as the company plans to come up with more smartphones this year.

The launch of Nokia 6 in China is the first step in HMD’s ambition to set a new standard in design, quality and manufacturing innovation. The device is designed explicitly, says the company, with the needs of users in mind, combining quality and durability to deliver a real-life premium smartphone experience.

The company also reiterates that the decision by HMD to launch its first Android smartphone into China is a reflection of the desire to meet the real world needs of consumers in different markets around the world. With over 552 million smartphone users in China in 2016, a figure that is predicted to grow to more than 593 million users by 2017, it is a strategically important market where premium design and quality is highly valued by consumers.

Nokia 6 is a mid-ranger

It takes 55 minutes to machine a single Nokia 6 from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium. It then receives two separate anodising processes, taking over ten hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times.

The Nokia 6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a hybrid 5.5” screen with full HD resolution wrapped in 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Nokia 6 is a dual SIM phone backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. The dual amplifiers deliver a 6dB louder sound than a regular amp, giving higher voice, deeper bass and better clarity.

The smartphone packs a 16MP phase detection auto focus rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The f/2.0 aperture lenses and exclusive camera UI with automatic scene detection make it easy to take great shots every time.

Nokia 6 will debut exclusively through JD.com in early 2017 in China and we don’t know of any plan to make it available in India as yet.

Nokia is serious to make a mark, again

The company intends to move with speed to establish a position as a player in the smartphone category and create products that truly meet consumer needs. “The Nokia 6 is a result of listening to our consumers who desire a beautifully crafted handset with exceptional durability, entertainment and display features,” says Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global.

The company is looking forward to unveiling further products in the first half of this year, says Arto. Let’s wait and watch as the story pans out with future releases.