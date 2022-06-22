Noise introduces a new smart eyewear in India - but they don’t work on camera

Audio player loading…

The trend of smart eyewear is picking up this year. Considering that, Noise, an Indian wearables brand, has recently launched a new smart eyewear named i1 in the Indian market. Unlike the smart glasses from Snapchat and Google, this one focuses more on the audio perspective.

To justify the above statement, the eyewear by Noise ditches the camera system and packs a set of speakers instead. The device has been created by Noise Labs. Moreover, the eyewear comes with multiple features like magnetic charging, hands-free voice control, Motion Compensation (MEMS), and Motion Estimation.

Noise i1 eyewear pricing and availability

The Noise i1 eyewear is available in the market at a price of Rs 5,999. The company has a limited stock of the product and it can go out of stock any moment, due to which it is suggested to all the customers to get one instantly if they want to. The eyewear is available on the official website of Noise.

What's different in Noise i1?

First thing first, the Noise i1 consists of a guided audio design that blocks all the loud noise coming from the environment near you. It can be connected instantly to your smartphone just by opening the temples and supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. As claimed by the company, it will get connected to a device up to 10 metres away.

The smart eyewear offers a battery life of 9 hours once charged completely. By just charging for 15 minutes, the eyewear will offer a playtime of around 120 minutes. Not only this, but it also has a multifunctional touch that allows you to accept calls and reject them along with activating voice assistants and managing music.

The eyewear gets IPX4 certification which makes it safe from water. The eyewear can also be used as normal glasses by replacing the lenses with a transparent blue light filtering lens to minimize the eye strain while spending your time on desktops, smartphones, and laptops.